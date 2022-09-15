Azerbaijan: First bell rings at secondary school in liberated Aghali village after 29 years

For the first time in 29 years, a bell rang at the secondary school in the village of Aghali in the liberated Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, other officials and media representatives attended a ceremony marking the beginning of the school year in Aghali.

The ceremony started after the national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed, and the memory of martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

Today is Knowledge Day in Azerbaijan, as the new school year begins on September 15 in all general, secondary special education, and higher educational institutions of the country.

In the 2022-2023 academic year, the number of first-graders in secondary schools will be 158,297. A total of 147,029 pupils will study in the ninth grade and 100,455 in the eleventh grade. In all, 1,616,214 pupils will study in the new academic year.

The first lesson in secondary schools will be dedicated to the topic "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

News.Az