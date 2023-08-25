Azerbaijan: First group of former IDPs returns to Zabukh village

Azerbaijan: First group of former IDPs returns to Zabukh village

Azerbaijan: First group of former IDPs returns to Zabukh village

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first stage of the return of families of former internally displaced persons to Zabukh village in Azerbaijan's Lachin district has begun, News.Az reports.

In the first stage, 20 families, totaling 88 people, will return to the village.

The ceremony of seeing off the first residents of Zabukh was held in the Gobupark-3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

According to the composition of families, 4 of them were provided with two-room apartments, 4 with three-room apartments, 8 with four-room apartments, 4 with five-room apartments. These families temporarily resided in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as the Absheron district.

News.Az