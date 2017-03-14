Azerbaijan, France signed documents
A ceremony of signing documents between Azerbaijan and France has been held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President Francois Hollande in Paris, Trend reports.
Following the ceremony of signing documents, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Idlham Aliyev and President of the French Republic Francois Hollande have made press statements.
