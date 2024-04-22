Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in transport and ICT sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has today met with Chair of the Sector Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Parliament of Georgia David Songulashvili in Baku, News.Az reports.

"We met with a delegation led by Chair of the Committee of Sectoral Economy and Economic Policy of the Georgian Parliament David Songulashvili, who is on a visit to the country, and discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of transport and ICT. We also exchanged views on the work done in these areas," the minister said.

News.Az