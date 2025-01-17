Azerbaijan, Georgia ink four key intergovernmental agreements

Photo: Press Service of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers

Azerbaijan and Georgia signed four key intergovernmental agreements on Friday.

The agreements were signed following the 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries in Baku, News.Az reports, citing the Cabinet of Minister of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani Prime Minster Ali Asadov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze inked the protocol of the 10th meeting.Additionally, memorandums of understanding were inked between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia on cooperation in the consular sphere, as well as between the Ministries of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia on cooperation in maritime transport.Another document signed is a protocol of intent between the Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

News.Az