Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye agenda serves as model for many countries - FM

The agenda of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye is comprehensive and serves as a model for many countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday, News.Az reports.

“We are witnessing a remarkable high level of political dialogue among the three countries,” FM Bayramov said at a press conference following the next trilateral meeting with his Georgian and Turkish counterparts in Baku.

The top diplomat highlighted the support for these dialogues from the heads of state and government, emphasizing that mutual support within international platforms promotes political dialogue.

