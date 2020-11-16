Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan gives updates on Armenia’s war crimes

As many as 94 civilians were killed and 414 others wounded as a result of the shelling of Azerbaijan’s residential settlements by the Armenian armed forces since September 27, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, some 3,410 houses, 512 civilian facilities and 1200 multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged as a result of Armenia’s war crimes.

