Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau discuss expanding economic, commercial ties

On November 10, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

The president of Guinea-Bissau expressed his gratitude to the president of Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of COP29 and the hospitality extended to him, expressing confidence that the event would be a success, News.Az reports.During the meeting, the sides first discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of education and exchanged views on the support and provision of scholarships for training engineers and medical specialists from Guinea-Bissau in various fields.President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan supports this area by allocating grants to member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. They also explored the potential for providing grants to students from Guinea-Bissau.The conversation also covered the expansion of economic and commercial relations, the organization of reciprocal visits of delegations, and the holding of political negotiations through their foreign ministers.

