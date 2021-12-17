Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the South Caucasus region - top official

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan has always paid attention to the development of cooperation and friendly relations with other countries, and these relations have been developed over the past year," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the event dedicated to the results of the year organized by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

He, stressing that Azerbaijan, having demonstrated solidarity with the world community, contributed to the global fight against COVID-19, noted that the current processes in international organizations make it necessary to build a politically and economically more just world order in the post-pandemic period. Hikmat Hajiyev said that the threats and challenges we face on a global scale require increasing the flexibility of universal regional and international organizations and adapting them to new realities.

Assistant to the President noted that Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the South Caucasus region, putting an end to the almost 30-year-old Armenian military occupation, and today Azerbaijan is striving to create a new South Caucasus region based on the principles of regional cooperation, opening communications, mutual respect for the territorial integrity of each other. At present, Azerbaijan faces such important issues as the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories and the return of internally displaced persons. In this regard, he stressed that one of the biggest obstacles is the threat of mines and Azerbaijan hopes for serious support from the international community in eliminating this threat.

