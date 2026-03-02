MFA: No new reports of Azerbaijani casualties in Iran

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has reported that there are no new cases of Azerbaijani citizens injured in Iran. Diplomatic missions continue to operate in an intensified mode.

Since the recent escalation in the region, one Azerbaijani citizen abroad has been affected. The individual is receiving support from the diplomatic mission, and their condition is reported as satisfactory, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Due to the ongoing crisis, Azerbaijani embassies and consulates in the region are operating at full capacity.

The ministry advises Azerbaijani citizens to leave Iran for Azerbaijan or Türkiye via the land border, depending on their location.

News.Az