Azerbaijan highlights investment prospects for Chinese private firms

Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry has explored the potential for investments from Chinese private companies, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, the discussions took place within the framework of the meeting of the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov with the delegation of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), headed by Deputy Executive Chairman Shen Yin.Discussions highlighted the foundation laid by the "Joint Declaration on Establishing Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China" within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, which is said to open new avenues for cooperation in trade, investment, and the private sector.Information was shared about the favorable business and investment environment established for investors in Azerbaijan.Successful collaboration with Chinese companies in various sectors, including investment, industry, energy, and agriculture, was emphasized, alongside the growing trade turnover. The activities of Azerbaijan's trade representation in China have enhanced the visibility of Azerbaijani products in the Chinese market.

