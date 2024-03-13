Azerbaijan holds first training for English-speaking journalists who will cover COP29 (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 13, under the joint organization of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the ADA University Development and Diplomacy Institute, the first training themed "Sustainable development and climate change" was held as part of a series of trainings for English-speaking journalists who will actively participate in the coverage of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), MEDIA told News.az.

The Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the training, emphasized that environmental issues are of universal importance and stated that the professional media has a serious responsibility in this direction and that the media should, first of all, pay great attention to environmental education, as well as noted the exceptional role played in promoting people's acquisition of ecological literacy.

Mr. Ahmadov also drew attention to the fact that the Azerbaijani media should take advantage of the opportunities created by COP29 build its work in this direction based on effective mechanisms, and respond with convincing arguments to those who want to tarnish the image of our country based on their subjective judgments.

Nargiz Ismayilova, head of the Specialization Programs of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, noted that holding the prestigious event in Azerbaijan will create great opportunities for effective communication of the country's realities to the world community, and such training, which will be organized continuously, will further increase the knowledge of our journalists about COP29.

Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and chief Executive Director for COP29 Azerbaijan said that media representatives have a great role in protecting the environment, taking important steps to solve environmental problems together, and raising awareness about the importance of climate change in Azerbaijan.

Nick Medic, a communication specialist specializing in renewable energy, climate change issues, and sustainability, spoke in the sessions "The Scientific Basis of Climate Change" and "Renewable Energy: Technology and Development" at the English-language training.

Ahmet Humbatov, Senior Researcher of the Energy and Sustainable Development Program of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University, and trainer Ahmad Humbatov spoke to the media in the sessions "Mineral fuels: how negative are they on the environment and can we live without them?", "Economic and political aspects of climate change" held extensive discussions with representatives.

Employees of News.az Nijat Babayev and Faiq Mahmudov attended the training.

In the end, the trainers answered the questions of the journalists about climate change.

News.Az