Azerbaijan holds practical classes for military cadets (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan and program for 2023, practical classes were held with the cadets of the Azerbaijan Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, the cadets practiced accurate targeting rules in simulators.

Safety rules and shooting terms were delivered and various regulations were accomplished in the shooting camp.

The cadets of the military institute successfully accomplished the tasks on bringing the weapons for combat state, detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets with fire.

In the classes, the main focus was on increasing the cadets' skills in using weapons, as well as improving their practical and combat skills.

News.Az

News.Az