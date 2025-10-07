Azerbaijan holds training exercise for reservists - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Separate Combined Arms Army (SCAA), in cooperation with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, has conducted another training exercise for a group of reservists called up under the 2025 training plan.

After registration and medical examinations, the reservists were provided with military uniforms and other necessary supplies. Educational sessions were held on various topics, reminding participants of the requirements of military regulations, relevant legislation, and safety rules, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the exercise, the reservists followed the daily training schedule, which included general military and specialized instruction. They also carried out live-fire exercises using firearms and grenade launchers.

