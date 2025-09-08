Reservists train with Azerbaijan Combined Arms Army – VIDEO - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

TheAzerbaijan Combined Arms Army held a training session for a group of reservists.

As part of the training session, combined-arms and specialized training was held, practical shooting using small arms and grenade launchers was carried out, and activities were held according to the daily routine, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.



The reservists also received training on the rules for using surveillance drones and fulfilled various tasks.



In the end, the reservists who distinguished themselves during the training session were awarded.

News.Az