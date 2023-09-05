Azerbaijan hopes for further expansion of economic cooperation with Switzerland

Azerbaijan hopes that its economic cooperation with Switzerland will continue to further expand, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said on Tuesday

Mammadov made the remarks while speaking at an event held in Baku to celebrate the national holiday of Switzerland, News.Az reports.

According to the deputy minister, the work of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.

"Azerbaijan supports the initiative of Swiss companies to participate in the restoration of liberated lands. We also emphasize the successful work of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in Switzerland, and we hope that our economic cooperation will continue to further expand," he added.

News.Az