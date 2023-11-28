Azerbaijan HR Institute to organize "World HR SUMMIT 2024"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"World HR SUMMIT 2024" (#WHRS24) will be organized by Azerbaijan HR Institute at Fairmont Baku Flame Towers on February 28, 2024 with the participation of 500+ attendees from 50 countries and 5 continents - the most renowned HR leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, business and C-level professionals, News.az reports.

"World HR SUMMIT 2024" will be graced by the presence of the legendary Dave Ulrich, recognized globally as the Father of Modern HR, #1 Management Guru by Business Week, a top 5 Coach in Forbes, one of the World's top creative people in the business profiled by Fast Company.

WHRS is an outstanding event dedicated to the advancement of novelties, the dissemination of cutting-edge innovations and technologies in the field of human resources, as well as the exchange of diverse experiences through dialogues and discussions by bringing together the top representatives of management sphere.

The theme of the "World HR SUMMIT 2024" is “Creating Value Together”.

The World HR Summit 2024 is not just an event; it's a confluence of brilliance, a nexus of innovation, and a celebration of HR mastery.

If you want to be a part of the "World HR SUMMIT 2024", please find the registration link below for ticket order: https://ebiletstore.com/event/world-hr-summit-2024

Note that News.az is a media partner of the Summit.

News.Az