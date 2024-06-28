Azerbaijan, Hungary explore prospects for developing military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Budapest, Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his Hungarian counterpart Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, the Defence Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, Heroes' Square located in Budapest was visited and a wreath was traditionally laid.At the official welcoming ceremony held in the Hungarian Defence Ministry’s building, the ministers passed along the guard of honour. Following the performance of both countries’ national anthems, accompanied by a military orchestra, the Distinguished Visitors' Book was signed.The meeting emphasized the successful development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian bilateral relations and the importance of such visits in terms of expanding relations in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres. A detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of joint military cooperation and a number of issues of mutual interest took place.At the end, a press conference was held for media representatives.

News.Az