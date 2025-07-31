Azerbaijan, Hungary mull preparations for Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance and Co-Chair of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, held a meeting with Tamás József Torma, Hungary's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Both sides emphasized the successful development of bilateral relations across various sectors, highlighting the important role of the Joint Commission in strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.

Discussions focused on preparations for the 11th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, scheduled to take place this September in Budapest.

Ambassador Torma reaffirmed Hungary’s strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and emphasized the steady expansion of friendly relations and collaboration between the two nations.

