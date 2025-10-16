Azerbaijan, ICAPP discuss closer interparliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has said that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to developing political relations with Asian countries, highlighting the active international engagement of the country’s ruling party.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), led by Chung Eui-yong, chairman of the ICAPP Standing Committee, in Baku on Thursday, Gafarova described ICAPP as an important mechanism for multilateralism and solidarity in the region, as well as a major platform for promoting peace, security, and cooperation in Asia, News.Az reports, citing local media.

She also noted the role of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and currently chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, as the country’s ruling party, commenting on its successful representation in ICAPP. The Speaker emphasized the importance of events held within the framework of cooperation between political parties.

The meeting highlighted that international events such as the 4th session of the ICAPP Asian Cultural Council (ACC), held in Baku and organized by YAP, make a significant contribution to strengthening dialogue between political parties and cultural institutions of various countries, deepening mutual understanding, and advancing cooperation based on shared values.

Adding that the organization he represents attaches special importance to bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, Chung Eui-yong emphasized YAP’s growing partnership.

The sides also discussed prospects for developing relations between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and chaired by the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, and ICAPP, as well as enhancing interparliamentary cooperation in Asia, strengthening mutual understanding, and addressing other issues of common interest.

News.Az