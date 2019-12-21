Azerbaijan, ICRC discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Azerbaijan Elena Aymo

The sides hailed the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC and exchanged views on the works carried out in this regard and the development prospects of the relations.

They touched upon the activities of the organization aimed at raising awareness of the civilians who live in the vicinity of the line of contact about the international humanitarian law and discussed the issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Providing broad information on humanitarian projects implemented by the ICRC, Elena Aymone Sessera expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for creating a favorable environment and expressed the organization’s keenness to further expand cooperation with the country.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan would continue to provide the necessary support to the international organization in carrying out its humanitarian mission and pointed out that the ICRC activities in the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are positively assessed by Azerbaijan. In this regard, touching upon the release of hostages based on the principle of “all for all”, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized the importance of the continuation of the efforts to this end.

The sides also exchanged views on the future activities of the international humanitarian organization in Azerbaijan.

