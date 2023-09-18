Azerbaijan identifies remains of 10 more citizens, including National Hero Riad Ahmadov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remains of ten more Azerbaijani citizens, including National Hero Riad Ahmadov, have been identified, Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and Chairman of State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on the theme “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to him, Riad Ahmadov, the National Hero of Azerbaijan, who was an employee of the State Security Service, worked for a long time as a professional officer in the security agencies.

“In 1989, when the Armenian armed forces started an undeclared war against Azerbaijan, Riad Ahmadov devoted all his skills to the formation of the National Army and was appointed as the deputy head of the Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On January 26, 1992, Riad Ahmadov was injured in a battle with the reconnaissance group he led in the village of Dashalti and went missing,” Naghiyev added.

Naghiyev emphasized that the work of the working group and the specialist staff of the institutions represented in the State Commission, which made efforts to determine, dig, exhume and identify graves, is commendable: “The clarification of the fate of our citizens who disappeared 30 years ago, including the National Hero of Azerbaijan, Riad Ahmadov, is a serious public event. We wish success to all our staff working in this field and expect new results from them.”

News.Az