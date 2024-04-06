Azerbaijan identifies remains of 102 people found in mass graves

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remains of 102 people unearthed in mass graves in Azerbaijan have been identified so far, Jamilaga Agayev, a member of the working group of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan, told journalists on Saturday, News.Az reports.

According to him, 16 mass graves have been found in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

Agayev noted that a total of more than 500 human remains have been seized and handed over to the destination for identification.

"Since 2014, biosamples have been taken from family members of missing persons, and the relevant information has been entered into the database. So far, the remains of 102 people have been identified. The remains of 35 of them have been handed over to their families. Preparations are currently underway to hand over the remains of 73 people to their families. Families and the public will be informed about this," he said.

Meanwhile, today the remains of two more people (a married couple) found in a mass grave in Khojaly were buried.

The remains of Vagif Maharramov and Basira Maharramova, who disappeared during the Khojaly genocide, were reburied today in Baku at the cemetery of the Zabrat settlement.

To note, investigations continue in connection with the fact of the discovery of a mass grave during excavation works carried out within the framework of capital reconstruction and construction works in the center (near the former carpet factory) of the city of Khojaly liberated from occupation.

An investigation of the human remains revealed that they belonged to at least 18 people, four of whom were allegedly minors. They had been subjected to torture, physical violence, and ill-treatment. They had not been buried individually following religious rites; their bodies had not been properly preserved for identification; and they had not been marked with signs to determine their location.

Furthermore, according to several indicators, the human remains found were buried at least 25 years ago.

News.Az