Azerbaijan implements hundreds of ecological projects in Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur

Azerbaijan has successfully implemented 273 ecological projects this year across its Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, according to Mirsalam Ganbarov, Chairman of the State Ecological Expertise Agency of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Ganbarov shared this update at a meeting of the working group on ecological issues held in Khankendi city on Tuesday.He emphasized that project implementation and evaluation are being conducted simultaneously, ensuring proper coordination with all relevant state agencies before beginning work."Projects must be coordinated with all state agencies, and then their implementation should begin. If the evaluation is not done correctly, ecological consequences may arise years later," Ganbarov added.

News.Az