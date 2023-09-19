Azerbaijan implements mandatory anti-terrorism measures in Garabagh - Turkish MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of the failure to resolve the problems that Azerbaijan has consistently raised regarding the situation in the region in the nearly three years since the end of the Second Garabagh War, it deemed it necessary to take measures within its sovereign territory, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement, News.az reports.

Noted that in response to the prolonged armed attacks and provocations by illegal Armenian armed groups in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan against the members of the Azerbaijani army and security forces, today the Azerbaijani army has initiated anti-terrorism measures specifically targeting military elements: "We believe that ensuring the continuation of the ongoing bilateral negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in a result-oriented manner is the sole way to achieve peace, security, prosperity, and lasting stability in the region."

