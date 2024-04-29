Azerbaijan imported USD 190 mln. worth EVs since 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan imported 3 915 electric vehicles (EVs) worth USD 154 million 722 thousand in n 2020-2023, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

In the I quarter of this year, 830 electric vehicles worth USD 35 million 308 thousand have been brought to Azerbaijan.

Note that from 2020 until now, 4745 electric vehicles worth USD 190 million have been imported into the country.

Recall that last year, a significant increase occurred in electric vehicle imports into the country. In 2023, 3102 electric vehicles were imported to Azerbaijan, which is 6.4 times more in comparison with the previous year.

