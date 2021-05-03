Azerbaijan increases combat readiness of chemical, bacteriological and radiological defense units (PHOTO/VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2021, activities are being taken to increase the combat readiness of chemical, bacteriological and radiological defense units.

In the course of the activities, the units practically fulfill the tasks of conducting chemical reconnaissance in areas contaminated with compounds imitating toxic substances at various facilities and territories, as well as special cleaning of weapons, machinery, and other equipment. Actions for aerosol camouflage were practiced by the units in conditions close to combat.

The main attention was paid to coordinating the interoperability of units in the implementation of chemical, bacteriological, and radiological defense measures in various types of combat operations, improving field skills, as well as training high physical and psychological endurance of servicemen. The professional and methodological skills of the unit commanders on conducting tactical-special and special exercises have been developed.

In addition, in the course of the training on defending against weapons of mass destruction (DWMD), conducted according to the plan of inspection of the training level of military personnel, a competition was held for the title of "The best DWMD platoon".

