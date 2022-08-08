Azerbaijan increases gas production by 13%

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to operational data for January-July of this year, 27.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced in Azerbaijan, which is 13.3 percent, i.e., 3.2 billion cubic meters more than the corresponding period of last year, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Energy.

7.9 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" field block, while 14.8 billion cubic meters were from the "Shah Deniz" field.

According to information, during the reporting period, SOCAR's production amounted to 4.6 billion cubic meters.

