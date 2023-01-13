Azerbaijan increases lump-sum childbirth benefit
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on increasing the amount of social benefits and amending the presidential decree No. 973 "On increasing the amount of social benefits" dated August 29, 2013, News.Az reports.
The amount of lump-sum childbirth benefit is set at 500 manats ($294.1).
The amendment comes into force on January 1, 2023.