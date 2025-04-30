Azerbaijan increases non-oil and gas exports to Russia by more than 3%

From January to March 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil and gas products worth $232.9 million to Russia, marking a 3.3% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

During the first quarter, Azerbaijan’s non-oil-gas exports to Türkiye rose by 11.9% to $134.3 million, while exports to Georgia surged by 34.6% to $80.6 million, according to the center’s April issue of Export Review, News.Az reports citing local media.

In the specified period, the country also exported $69.6 million worth of non-oil-gas products to Switzerland and $51.1 million to Ukraine.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports grew by 14.7% in value compared to the first quarter of 2024, reaching $771.9 million.

