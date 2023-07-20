Azerbaijan, India discuss prospects for cooperation in tourism sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev has met with Ambassador of India to the country Sridharan Madhusudhanan to discuss prospects for tourism cooperation, News.Az reports.

The two discussed prospects of development of bilateral tourism relations, as well as the mutual promotion measures to attract tourists and increasing the number of direct flights.

The sides noted that the direct flights from India to Azerbaijan by "IndiGo Airlines" is planned to start from this August.

More than 47,670 Indian citizens tripped to Azerbaijan in the first half of 2023, which is more than 3 times more than the same period last year, and 1.7 times more than the same period of 2019. Currently, a simplified e-visa procedures are available for Indian nationals with the Delhi-Baku-Delhi direct flights operated by the Azerbaijan Airlines.

News.Az