Azerbaijan initiates criminal case over brutal murder of its nationals in Russia

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case over the torture and particularly brutal premeditated murder of two Azerbaijani nationals and persons of Azerbaijani origin by Russia’s law enforcement officers.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on the morning of June 27, a joint operational-search operation was conducted in Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk region, involving officers from the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Federal Security Service. During the operation, Azerbaijani citizens and persons of Azerbaijani origin residing at various addresses in Yekaterinburg were detained on suspicion of involvement in prior criminal activities, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the investigation, the aforementioned law enforcement officials acted collectively and subjected the detainees—who were in a virtually defenseless state—to systematic torture. The abuse occurred during the arrests, inside official vehicles, and within administrative buildings of the operational bodies, resulting in severe bodily injuries.

As a tragic consequence, Huseyn Safarov, a 60-year-old Azerbaijani businessman born in 1966, died around 3 p.m. on the same day within an internal affairs administrative building in Yekaterinburg. His brother, Ziyaddin Safarov, a 55-year-old taxi driver and father of two, succumbed to his injuries earlier that morning while in a service vehicle of the operational authorities.

Forensic medical examinations confirmed that Huseyn Safarov died from post-traumatic and post-hemorrhagic shock caused by multiple injuries, including numerous rib fractures. Ziyaddin Safarov’s death was attributed to post-traumatic shock resulting from multiple bodily injuries.

The investigation further established that other Azerbaijani detainees subjected to similar torture methods sustained bodily injuries of varying severity. These individuals continue to receive medical treatment at healthcare facilities within the Russian Federation.

Based on the evidence collected, the Prosecutor-General of Azerbaijan has initiated criminal proceedings under several provisions of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including:

Article 12.2 — Offense committed abroad against Azerbaijani citizens;

Article 120.2.1 — Premeditated murder committed by a group of persons;

Article 120.2.4 — Premeditated murder with particular cruelty or in a generally dangerous manner;

Article 120.2.7 — Murder of two or more persons;

Article 120.2.9 — Murder committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons;

Article 309.2 — Abuse of official powers resulting in grave consequences;

Article 293.3 — Use of torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment resulting in the victim’s death.

The Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has assumed responsibility for the preliminary investigation. A dedicated investigative team has been established and is actively conducting procedural and investigative measures.

On the morning of June 27, officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) conducted a raid on homes where Azerbaijanis reside in Yekaterinburg. During the operation, two Azerbaijanis—brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov—were killed, and several individuals were detained.

Several others sustained serious injuries, and nine members of the family were detained. The operation was described as violent, with reports of beatings, torture with electric shocks, and degrading treatment, such as forcing detainees to “eat mud” in transport vehicles.

The following day, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement concerning the incident and summoned the Russian Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires in Baku, Pyotr Volokovikh, for an explanation.

