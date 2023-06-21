Azerbaijan intends to relocate nearly 140,000 former IDPs to its liberated territories

Azerbaijan intends to relocate nearly 140,000 former IDPs to its liberated territories, the country’s minister of labor and social protection of the population said on Wednesday.

Minister Sahil Babayev made the remarks while speaking at a panel session organized as part of the Human Resources Summit 2023 in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that in the liberated territories benefits for the activities of the private sector were established.

"We must provide 7,000-10,000 people with knowledge and skills. Benefits will allow people with knowledge and skills to return and build businesses there," Babayev added.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of former IDPs to their native lands.

To date, former IDPs have been relocated to the liberated villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Tartar district) and the city of Lachin and were provided with jobs.

