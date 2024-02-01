Azerbaijan, Inter-Parliamentary Union mull prospects for development of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday received a delegation headed by Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The parties discussed the prospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the current situation in the region.

Bayramov noted that the Inter-Parliamentary Union has an important mandate in terms of establishing contacts and exchange of views between parliaments of different countries. He noted that Azerbaijan also takes an active part in the activities of the Union.

It was noted that cooperation between the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, founded during Azerbaijan’s NAM chairmanship, has broad prospects, from this point of view the 148th Assembly of the Union, which will be held in Geneva in March this year, will be useful to discuss opportunities for cooperation.

Bayramov said Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024, informed the guests in detail about preparations for the event, expressed hope for close participation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in it.

Speaking about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the ongoing reconstruction work in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as peace initiatives of Azerbaijan, Bayramov noted that after anti-terrorist activities in the Karabakh region last year, the first visit of representatives of the UN and several other international organizations to the region in 30 years was organized.

The minister said despite this position of Azerbaijan, a number of international organizations, which were inactive during the occupation and conflict, are damaging the current normalization agenda. It was emphasized that the latest step taken by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe against Azerbaijan is assessed as another demonstration of double standards.

Martin Chungong expressed satisfaction with the regular visit to the country, noting that the Inter-Parliamentary Union is interested in further development of cooperation with Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence in the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan, which will host COP29, and also said that close contacts of the country with the previous chairmanship countries show Azerbaijan's systematic approach to the preparatory works.

News.Az