Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair to be held in April

The 17th Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair, AITF 2018 will be held at Baku Expo Centre from April 5-7. For many years now, the exhibition has remained relevant and has kept on delighting its guests and visitors with tourism opportunities in various destinations.

The exhibition will bring together representatives of tourism market, government agencies, and national and regional tourism organisations under its roof, AzerTag reports. This major specialized event of tourist industry of the entire Caspian region will again turn into a platform for important meetings, partnership agreements and announcement of new programmes and destinations.

AITF 2018 will be held with the strong support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibition is also supported by its permanent participant; Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA). AITF has always enjoyed the support from international organisations, such as the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Asia-Pacific Tourist Association (PATA). The exhibition is organised by Iteca Caspian and its British partner, ITE Group plc.

This year’s exhibition will present various tourist destinations, airlines, hotel chains and other tourism services. Among participants there are companies from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Italy, Morocco, Russia, Slovenia, Thailand, Turkey, the Czech Republic and many other countries. The exhibition will also widely present Medical and Health Tourism sector where participants will demonstrate a number of services for combining holidays abroad with highly qualified medical services. Traditionally, national and regional stands will be a part of the exhibition. The country-partner of AITF 2018 is Bulgaria which annually takes part in the exhibition with its national stand.

The AITF exhibition has been active in showcasing the development of domestic tourism in Azerbaijan. And this year will be no exception; the tourist potential will be demonstrated by the country's regions, and tour operators, including, among all, Ulduz Tourism and Pasha Travel, and the hotel chains, such as the Absheron Hotels Group, Gilan Hospitality and many others will offer their services. Traditionally, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) will be represented in separate stands.

The exhibition will also feature a workshop for establishing business contacts and conducting negotiations with representatives of leading local tour companies and exhibitors.

AITF will be accompanied with the 12th Caucasus International Hospitality Exhibition, Horex Caucasus 2018 which is the sole trade event for the hospitality industry in the region.

The AITF 2018 exhibition will become a platform for the announcement of new tourist products, while serving as a meeting point for partners and for establishing strong business relations.

