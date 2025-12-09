Azerbaijan invests 25B manats in Karabakh, East Zangezur

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said Tuesday that the government’s key investment projects are concentrated Karabakh and East Zangezur, where rapid reconstruction and restoration efforts are underway under the direct guidance of President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking at a Milli Majlis session during the presentation of the Cabinet’s 2024 report, Asadov noted that from 2020 through 2026, more than 25 billion manats have been allocated from the state budget for the restoration of territories liberated from occupation, including 3.5 billion manats in 2026 alone. He said the bulk of the funding is going toward infrastructure projects, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The prime minister also highlighted that Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget dedicates around 21 percent of total spending, or 8.7 billion manats, to defense and national security.

“Today, the military industry in Azerbaijan is developing rapidly. We already export military products to many countries,” Asadov said. “The President has tasked the government with creating an industrial cluster to meet both domestic demand and export needs. Measures are already underway in this direction.”

News.Az