Azerbaijan invites Japanese premier to COP29

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was invited to a summit to be held on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

This was announced by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.During his visit to Japan, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov informed the Japanese side about the activities of Azerbaijan within the framework of the Presidency of COP29.Also, Mammadov presented Yoichi Fukazawa, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, with the invitation letter addressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida regarding the participation in the Summit of World Leaders on Climate Action, which will kick off COP29 on November 12-13 of this year.

