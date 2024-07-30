Azerbaijan, IOM discuss preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President-Designate, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources met with Troy Dooley, Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration in the country, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) will convene in November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.This event will include the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29), the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters. The 61st sessions of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA 61) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI 61) will also meet.

News.Az