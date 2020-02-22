Azerbaijan-Iran customs-border crossing stations equipped with extra 20 thermometers due to coronavirus danger

+ ↺ − 16 px

The control measures have been further strengthened at the customs-border crossing stations of our country in the framework of the preventative measures implemented against coronavirus outbreak detected recently in the People’s Republic of China and also observed in the neighbor Islamic Republic of Iran along with a number of other countries of the world, the Press and Public Relations Department of the State Customs Committee told APA.

The body temperature of the persons entering our country from the Islamic Republic of Iran is measured by portative thermometers at the moment of crossing the state border, before entering the administrative building. For this purpose, the customs-border crossing stations have been equipped with an extra 20 pieces of portative thermometers. As well as emergency assistance vehicles have been involved in the territory of posts and work on 24-hour shift mode.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and TABIB employees got familiarized with preventive measures, taken at customs-crossing border points and discussed the issue of coordination joint activity in suspected cases.

