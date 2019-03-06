Azerbaijan, Iran discuss economic cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has met with Iran's Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami and Minister of Economy Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand in Tehran to discuss prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries.

During his meeting with Iran`s roads and urban development minister, Mustafayev hailed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of transport and transit, energy, agriculture, trade, health, tourism, and customs. He emphasized the two countries’ role in developing the North-South International Transport Corridor. Eslami said Iran attaches great importance to expanding relations with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting with Iran`s minister of economic affairs and finance, Mustafayev said Azerbaijan is interested in expanding ties with Iran, AzerTag reports.

The Azerbaijani minister pointed to opportunities for expanding and diversifying mutual trade and developing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, tourism, transit, and cargo transportation.

News.Az

News.Az