Azerbaijan, Iran discuss situation on state border checkpoints

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed the current situation on state border checkpoints as the country`s Chief of the State Border Service, Lieutenant General Elchin Guliyev met with the Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard Commander Qasem Rezaee.

Prior to the meeting, Iranian Border Guard Commander, Qasem Rezaee visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijan, world-renowned politician and national leader of the Azerbaijani people, AzerTag reports.

They explored prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan’s State Border Service and Iranian Border Troops. They also discussed ways of addressing common threats along borders, joint fight against illegal drug trafficking, international organized crime, illegal migration as well as protection of state borders.

Elchin Guliyev spoke of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasizing the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands and part of the state border as a result of Armenian aggression.

News.Az

News.Az