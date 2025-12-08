Azerbaijan–Iran relations advance based on mutual friendship - FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan–Iran relations are developing through high-level and top-level visits, contributing significantly to bilateral ties, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, News.Az reports.

He noted that our countries and peoples share deep historical and religious roots.

“Azerbaijan has always been interested in ensuring that Iran–Azerbaijan relations move in the direction of friendship, and steps are being taken in this regard. The year 2025 has been a very important year from this perspective,” he added.

News.Az