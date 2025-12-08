President Aliyev meets Iran’s foreign minister to strengthen bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Baku on Monday to discuss further developing bilateral relations, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

President Aliyev highlighted the long history of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, noting that the centuries-long coexistence of the two peoples gives special significance to their ties. He expressed satisfaction with the recent intensification of bilateral relations, emphasizing that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan, along with reciprocal visits by other high-ranking officials, has contributed to expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani president said the bilateral agenda is extensive and covers multiple areas, noting that concrete roadmaps exist for all issues. He also stressed the successful work of the intergovernmental commission and highlighted cooperation in economic, trade, transport, energy, and other sectors.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that the Iranian delegation’s visit would be both successful and productive.

For his part, Foreign Minister Araghchi conveyed greetings from President Pezeshkian, noting his high regard for President Aliyev and Azerbaijan. Araghchi added that following Pezeshkian’s election as Iran’s president, he instructed that relations with Azerbaijan be further developed.

President Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and requested that his own greetings be conveyed to Pezeshkian.

Araghchi also emphasized the deep-rooted nature of Azerbaijan-Iran relations and highlighted the importance of further strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az