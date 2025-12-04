Azerbaijan-Iraq Joint Commission holds 4th meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq took place in Baku.

An Iraqi delegation, led by Minister of Communications Hiyam Al-Yasiri, co-chair of the Joint Commission on behalf of Iraq, arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting, News.Az reports citing local media.

Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's co-chair of the Joint Commission and Minister of Digital Development and Transport, highlighted the deep historical, religious, and cultural ties between the two friendly nations and emphasized their significant potential for expanding cooperation.

Minister Nabiyev provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s macroeconomic performance over the past year and noted the growing trade volume between the two countries. He stressed that the Joint Commission serves as an effective platform for advancing bilateral cooperation and suggested that activating the Azerbaijan-Iraq Business Council could further enhance trade relations. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing peacebuilding efforts, including large-scale reconstruction and restoration of its liberated territories.

The meeting included wide-ranging discussions on cooperation opportunities in the fields of economy, industry, trade, mutual investments, oil and gas, digital development, science and education, culture, tourism, youth, and sports.

The protocol of the 4th meeting was signed at the conclusion of the session.

The Joint Commission was established under the “Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation,” signed in Baku on November 10, 2010.

