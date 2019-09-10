Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan is fourth largest investor in Georgian economy

Azerbaijan is fourth largest investor in Georgian economy

With an investment of $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, Azerbaijan is the fourth largest investor in the Georgian economy, AzerTag reports citing the country`s National Statistics Office.

According to official figures, the Netherlands is the largest investor in Georgia with an input of $58.1 million, while Turkey comes second ($36 million) and the United States is third ($27.5 million).

The Georgian economy saw a total of $187 million of foreign investment in the second quarter of 2019, which is 53.7 percent less than in the same period last year.

News.Az


