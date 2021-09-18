Azerbaijan is not only a neighbor but also a brotherly country for Georgia - PM

“Today, Azerbaijan-Georgia relations are as an example for many countries. I can say that Azerbaijan is not only a neighbor but also a brotherly country for Georgia,” said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili during his speech at the opening ceremony of a sports complex and a stadium built by SOCAR in Gizilhajili village of Marneuli region.

“Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia. The friendly ties between the two countries are at a high level,” the Premier said.

The Georgian Premier noted that SOCAR was one of the largest investors in Georgia that implements social projects, adding that the modern sports complex is a great gift for Georgia.

PM Irakli Garibashvili expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and SOCAR's management for the work done and social projects implemented in Georgia. The Premier expressed hope that such projects would continue.

