Azerbaijan is Russia’s strategic partner: State Duma chairman

Azerbaijan is Russia’s strategic partner, and the two countries enjoy good neighborly relations.

The statement came from Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the exhibition marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on Wednesday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

Volodin expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for organizing the exhibition.

The relations between Russia and Azerbaijan continue to develop, noted the State Duma chairman.

Addressing the event, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ogtay Asadov also spoke about the high level of relations between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that such events will contribute to further development of bilateral ties. “I’m confident that our relations will continue to develop from year after year,” the speaker added.

