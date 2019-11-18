Azerbaijan, ISESCO discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev has met with new Director-General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik on the sidelines of the 40th session of UNESCO General Conference in Paris to discuss the current state and prospects for cooperation between the country and the organization, AzerTag reports.

Abulfas Garayev congratulated Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik on his appointment as ISESCO Director-General.

The minister briefed the ISESCO Director-General on the development of Azerbaijan-ISESCO relations over the past period. He emphasized the outstanding contributions of President Ilham Aliyev and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the development of this cooperation. The minister also highlighted numerous international projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and ISESCO.

Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik hailed the role of Azerbaijan’s leadership in developing relations between the country and the organization. He also pointed to the reforms and a number of projects carried out at ISESCO.

Minister Abulfas Garayev invited ISESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik to visit Azerbaijan, which he accepted with great pleasure.

News.Az

