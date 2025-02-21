Azerbaijan, Israel discuss bilateral economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a video conference with Zeev Elkin, Minister at Israel's Ministry of Finance and co-chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Intergovernmental Commission.

The meeting focused on prospects for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, News.Az reports.

“During our video conference with Zeev Elkin, Minister at Israel's Ministry of Finance and co-chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Intergovernmental Commission, we discussed bilateral #economic cooperation and the agenda items for the Commission’s upcoming session,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

During our video conference with Zeev Elkin (@zeev_elkin), Minister at Israel's Ministry of Finance and co-chairman of the #Azerbaijan–#Israel Joint Intergovernmental Commission, we discussed bilateral #economic cooperation and the agenda items for the Commission’s upcoming… pic.twitter.com/7Tv1boBjQM — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) February 20, 2025

News.Az