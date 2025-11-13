Azerbaijan, Israel discuss expanding cooperation in emergency management

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Emergencies Minister Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov met with Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, in Baku on Thursday to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation.

Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment and wishing him success in his diplomatic mission, Heydarov highlighted the fruitful and growing relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, which are based on mutual respect and friendship, News.Az reports. The minister also underscored the ongoing and effective cooperation between the relevant agencies in managing emergency situations.

He noted Azerbaijan’s extensive experience in emergency response and emphasized the broad potential for further strengthening collaboration between the two countries’ agencies across various fields.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Ambassador Krausz praised the bilateral relations between the countries and highlighted the expanding cooperation between their responsible agencies in emergency management.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az